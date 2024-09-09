Sweden national team boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is of the view Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak has the mentality of a warrior.

The 24-year-old has been on the books of Newcastle since 2022, is the club’s record signing having cost £63m, and has become an important part of Eddie Howe’s system.

He has scored 36 goals in 71 appearances for the Magpies and is a regular name in the Swedish national team.

Isak scored three goals in two Nations League outings over the break and Tomasson hailed the Magpies star for his performance.

The Sweden boss also insisted that the Newcastle frontman’s mentality resembles a soldier or a warrior.

“I thought several players were very good, but let’s not forget Isak”, Thomasson told a press conference about Isak after Sweden’s 3-0 win against Estonia on Sunday night.

“What a warrior, what a soldier. He had a fantastic match.”

Isak has already registered two-goal contributions in the Premier League and he will be looking to add more to his tally when the Magpies face Wolves on 15th September.