Nottingham Forest have been among a number of Premier League clubs to have sent scouts to monitor Ayr United’s teenage full-back Dylan Watret, according to Football Scotland.

The 17-year-old has started the season in the Scottish second-tier making two goal contributions in three league matches.

He further played a key role in helping his side knock Raith Rovers out of the Scottish Challenge Cup at the weekend.

Watret was watched in the match from the stands by scouts from multiple clubs – some from England as well.

Among those from down south who had sent scouts were Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

They were not the only ones though with a number of Scottish Premiership sides also monitoring the situation regarding Watret.

It now remains to be seen finally manage to get their hands on the 17-year-old.

Ayr United boss Scott Brown is a keen admirer of the player, a fact that has been proven by the number of chances he has already handed the right-back.