Newcastle United target Anthony Elanga has stressed that Nottingham Forest have won the European Cup twice and he is happy at the club.

Elanga joined Nottingham Forest last season from Manchester United and has become a first-team name for the two-time European Cup winners.

Fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United chased him at the start of the summer transfer window and then again on deadline day, seeing bids rejected.

Elanga recognised Newcastle’s interest in him and believes when the Magpies are showing interest in him, he is on the right path.

The Sweden winger stressed that though he has a contract to honour at the City Ground and stressed the club’s status as a giant side.

“The environment in Nottingham is good. Obviously, if Newcastle are interested it means I’m doing well”, Elanga told Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen about the Newcastle interest.

“But Nottingham are also a big club who have won two European Cups, even though it was before I was born.

“I am happy at Nottingham and have a contract there.”

Elanga will be looking to register his first-goal contribution in the Premier League when Nottingham Forest face a difficult visit to Arne Slot’s Liverpool after the international break.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will go back for the winger in January as they are big fans of his talents.