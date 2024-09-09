Southampton made a late offer for forward Fotis Ioannidis, who is on the books at Conference League side Panathinaikos, but saw their bid rejected.

Since their promotion to the top-flight, Russell Martin’s side have scored just one goal in three league matches, while conceding five.

Saints were in the market for more attacking reinforcements during the closing stages of the transfer window and did sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

They identified Greek striker Ioannidis as an option and went all out for him, tabling a €30m offer to Panathinaikos, according to Greek daily Sportime.

The offer, which also included bonuses along with the €30m guaranteed fee, was immediately rejected by Panathinaikos.

Saints did not get any chance to improve their offer and eventually ended up without signing an out-and-out striker.

Paul Onuachu, who scored 15 times for Trabzonspor in Turkey last term, is still at the club, but could still leave.

Ioannidis enjoyed an impressive campaign with Panathinaikos last season, scoring five goals in six Europa League matches for the Greek side.

Panathinaikos crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers this summer, but are in the Conference League league stage, where Ioannidis will look to shine once again.