Tottenham Hotspur could soon have to deal with an approach for one of their defenders from a club in Turkey, where the window remains open.

The north London side had an eventful transfer window in terms of new signings and outgoings.

After making a big money move for Dominic Solanke, they offloaded the likes of Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso to trim the squad.

The Turkish transfer window is open until 13th September and the country’s champions are now keen on a Spurs star.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Super Lig giants Galatasaray are showing interest in 31-year-old Ben Davies.

It has been suggested that Cimbom’s manager Ozan Buruk has suggested the club go ahead for the left-footed defender.

Davies has yet to play under Ange Postecoglou this season and Galatasaray have noted his situation.

The Turkish side did business with Tottenham around this time last year when they signed Davinson Sanchez on a permanent deal and Tanguy Ndombele on loan.

Wales international Davies is in his final year of contract in north London and he will be free to talk with clubs outside of England regarding a potential free transfer in January.