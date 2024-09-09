Admira Wacker sporting director Peter Stoger has expressed his confidence in seeing Celtic pair Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers making an impact during their loan spell.

The Austrian club secured season-long loan moves for both players last Thursday while the transfer window in the country was still open.

While for left-back Anderson it was a return to the club where he spent last season, for Summers it is a fresh move after a spell at Dunfermline Athletic.

Admira sporting director Stoger, while expressing his delight with the capture of the duo, revealed how he hopes both players will improve the squad.

“Matthew and Ben are two highly talented players who have gained experience at a high level at a young age”, Stoger told his club’s official website.

On the qualities that Anderson showed last season, the sporting director added: “Matthew showed us what he is capable of last season and we are happy to have him back with us.”

With the signing of Summers, the Austrian club hope to breathe some fresh air into their team.

“Ben brings a breath of fresh air to the attacking midfield and will give us new options in shaping the game.

“We are convinced that both players will take our team significantly further this season.”

Admira are currently fighting for promotion to the Austrian top flight and hope that the duo will help them in their attempt.