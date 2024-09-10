Aston Villa continue to be in talks with young forward Rory Wilson to keep him at the club beyond next summer amidst interest from Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen, according to the BBC.

The young forward joined Aston Villa’s youth ranks from Rangers in the summer of 2022 but has yet to make his first-team debut.

His current contract with the Premier League club has less than a year left to run and the Villans have already tabled multiple offers to extend his stay by another five years.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached and if it continues like this, Wilson will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England in January.

Aston Villa though continue to hold talks to find a fruitful solution.

Multiple European clubs are keen on Wilson, including German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

It now remains to be seen whether Aston Villa’s attempts to keep hold of the 18-year-old are successful.

European clubs can sign him by paying a compensation fee of just £228,000 due to cross border rules.

If an English side wanted Wilson then the fee would be substantially higher.