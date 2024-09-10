One of the stars that Burnley loaned out in the summer transfer window ‘is a complete player’, his former coach Jean-Michel Aeby has insisted.

Burnley had a busy summer transfer window after relegation from the Premier League, with permanent departures and also loan exits that included Darko Churlinov, Zeki Amdouni, Michael Obafemi and Dara Costello.

Amdouni’s loan was the most eye-catching as he joined Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan from the Clarets.

The forward will be playing under former Wolves boss Bruno Lage after Roger Schmidt was sacked this season following a poor start to the campaign.

Aeby coached Amdouni at Etoile Carouge, a lower-division Swiss team, and stressed that the Burnley man’s dedication towards winning will please the Benfica fans.

The 58-year-old Swiss coach insisted that Amdouni can shoot and pass with either of his feet and described the Clarets loanee as a complete player.

“Amdouni is a complete player, capable of playing and shooting with both feet. He has a great eye for goal and is capable of making decisive passes”, Aeby said while speaking to Portuguese sports daily A Bola about Amdouni.

“He has a lot of confidence and adaptability, as well as a huge desire to grow and play.”

Aeby believes that Amdouni’s top-notch temperament and equally elite mentality will give him no problems to adapt at a club of Benfica’s size.

“He has a remarkable mentality, which will allow him to adapt to a club as big as Benfica.

“Amdouni has a generous temperament and will always give everything to win and please the Benfica fans.”

Burnley will be keeping a very close eye on Amdouni’s performances, but Benfica do hold an option to buy in the agreement.