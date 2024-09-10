A Tottenham Hotspur star could become the subject of interest once again in the January transfer window despite Spurs slamming the door on an exit in the summer.

Spurs had a busy window in terms of outgoings, while their incomings were smaller in number but did contain the big money buy of Dominic Solanke.

It has emerged that clubs approached Spurs to ask about potentially signing key centre-back Cristian Romero.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United all asked about Romero’s situation in north London.

Tottenham blocked a move away but, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, clubs could try again in January.

The door may not have been closed on further attempts to take Romero from the Premier League club.

Tottenham are likely to again be unwilling to do business, but the view of the player may prove to be crucial.

Romero still has another three years to run on his Tottenham contract, but Spurs did not play in the Champions League last term and again missed out this season.

Joining a Champions League side may appeal to the Argentine.