Trabzonspor coach Senol Gunes has admitted his side’s continuing interest in Southampton star Paul Onuachu, but stressed that the finances must make sense.

Southampton boss Russell Martin does not see Onuachu as a part of his future plans and the player is also keen on moving on.

He has been linked with Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor regarding a move away all summer, following a successful loan at the same club, but it has not materialised so far.

The Turkish transfer window, though, is still open for three more days and the Trabzonspor coach has now admitted that they still are working to bring Onuachu in.

However, Gunes also made it clear that if Onuachu is too expensive they could go and sign an alternative as well.

“Onuachu was definitely very useful, but there is an economic side. There is a technical side”, Gunes said via Turkish daily Takvim about the Saints forward.

“We will evaluate it according to the situation, him or someone else.

“We want to buy better players than the ones we have, that is a fact.

“Onuachu is one of them.”

Trabzonspor will need to come up with a strong offer quickly to snap Onuachu from Southampton by Friday.