Highly rated Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has admitted that he has always looked up to Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber even though he was advised to learn from Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Hato is considered a very bright prospect for the future and has been linked with a possible move away, with the top clubs across Europe monitoring his progress in Amsterdam.

Despite being only 18, Hato has already gathered 68 senior appearances for Ajax and has played for the senior Holland side.

Timber joined Arsenal last year and before joining the Gunners he played with Hato, who revealed that the Arsenal man was his mentor.

Hato further stressed that his coaches suggested that he should focus on learning from Van Dijk, but he always tried to learn from Timber.

Hato told The Athletic: “Coaches told me that I always needed to look up to Virgil van Dijk, but when I played in the under-18s, I always looked up to Jurrien Timber.”

“I played with him for six months before he left, and I learned so much from him.”

Hato also explained that Timber’s calmness and poise on the ball is admirable from his point of view and makes him a great defender.

“When I came into the first team, he was my mentor.

“I love his playing style, his calmness on the ball.

“And he is just a great defender in defending terms.”

Arsenal are big admirers of Hato and he could end up at the Emirates at some point in future alongside Timber, although the Gunners strengthened their defence this summer by signing Riccardo Calafiori.