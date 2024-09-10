Former Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo has joined fallen French giants Bordeaux, as they look to plot a way back to the big time.

The 21-year-old English forward came through the youth ranks at West Ham United before he was snapped up by the Magpies two years ago.

Diallo played most of his football at Newcastle at Under-21 level where he made 34 appearances and registered nine-goal contributions.

He made one senior appearance, in November 2023, against Chelsea in a 4-1 Newcastle win where he came on as a late substitute.

This summer, though, the Magpies parted ways with the 21-year-old winger and he has been without a club for a while.

However, according to French daily Sud Ouest, Bordeaux have snapped up the former Magpies star.

Even though Bordeaux are one of the biggest French clubs, they have been relegated to the fourth division of French football this season after they filed for bankruptcy.

They have taken only one point from two matches in the French National 2 so far and the former Newcastle man will look to be the attacking spark for them for the rest of the campaign.

Having played for Newcastle and West Ham, Bordeaux will represent Diallo’s first stint outside England.