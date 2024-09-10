Former Serie A star Lorenzo Amoruso has admitted to being surprised that Manchester United sold Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils made a number of changes to their squad over the course of the summer, but one eyebrow raising move for some was the sale of McTominay to Napoli.

Fulham had several offers for McTominay rejected and Napoli managed to do a deal with Manchester United for the Scotland international.

Amoruso believes that McTominay is a player who is still developing and feels it was a surprise that Manchester United sold him.

“I’m surprised that Manchester United did not decide to keep McTominay to develop”, Amoruso told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He is a player who is improving quickly.”

The deal which took McTominay to Napoli from Manchester United has the potential to net £25.7m for the Red Devils.

McTominay has yet to make his debut for Napoli and will be looking to hit the ground running after the international break.