Turkish clubs have now ended their chase to sign wantaway Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier, according to Sky Sports News.

The 33-year-old right-back has been linked with a move away from Newcastle all summer.

The experienced former England international has lost his place in the team to young full-back Tino Livramento.

Eddie Howe has preferred Livramento over the 33-year-old and it was suggested that Trippier could move on this summer for regular game time.

The Turkish transfer window is open until Friday and Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor are all interested in Trippier.

Istanbul Basaksehir even made an official offer to Newcastle for the veteran full-back but all the Turkish clubs including them have now ended their interest.

The Magpies have made it clear that they do not want to lose Trippier as they will not be able to sign a replacement, barring free agents, before January.

It remains to be seen if the Turkish clubs will go back in for Trippier when the January window opens for business.