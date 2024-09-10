Turkish giants Fenerbahce have added a free agent to their shortlist, who has been on the radar of Premier League outfit West Ham.

The Hammers have backed their new boss Julen Lopetegui heavily in the summer as they made significant signings.

They brought in Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman to strengthen their defence, but having loaned out Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, have been considering signing another centre-back.

The transfer window in the UK shut down last month but the Irons could still sign a free agent defender and have been looking at their options.

West Ham have been looking and speaking to former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, but there have been concerns over his injury record.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Fenerbahce have also added the West Ham-linked central defender to their list.

It has been suggested that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho will have the final say on Matip’s potential switch to Turkey.

Now it remains to be seen if West Ham will act fast to snap up the former Reds defender ahead of Mourinho’s side.

They have also been looking at John Egan and he played for the Hammers in a recent behind closed doors friendly.