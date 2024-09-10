One of Leeds United’s attackers has been dubbed a ‘killer’ by a local daily in his homeland following his exploits for his country’s Under-21s side.

Leeds experienced substantial squad churn over the course of the summer transfer window, but Daniel Farke is now planning until January with a settled squad.

There have been debates over just who Farke should trust in to lead the line in the Championship this season.

He has been giving opportunities to young Spanish striker Mateo Joseph, with Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe on the bench.

Joseph has caught the eye and now the hype around the striker is beginning to build, with Spanish sports daily Super Deporte dubbing him a ‘killer’.

Super Deporte also wrote: “Mateo Joseph has been on fire since swapping England for Spain.”

And later added: “We will see how far this young pearl goes, but he really shows promise.”

Joseph scored for Spain’s Under-21s in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Scotland last week, a game that ended in a 2-1 win for the Spaniards.

He scored during the last international break too, providing the winner against Belgium in another qualifier.

Leeds will want Joseph to bring his goalscoring boots back off international duty for this coming weekend, when they are due to face Burnley in the Championship.