Liverpool linked Joey Veerman admits that a Premier League side did come calling for him in the summer, but PSV Eindhoven’s asking price did not help matters.

The Dutch pass-master was a target for several sides during the summer transfer window and Liverpool, under new boss Arne Slot, were credited with keen interest.

PSV however were not keen to lose Veerman and stuck a €50m asking price on his head, scaring clubs off.

The midfielder admits the price did not help matters, but says a Premier League side did still explore a deal.

“It’s their right, but PSV went very high [with the price tag]. That didn’t help me personally”, Veerman told ESPN.nl.

“In the end, there were some things, Marseille, a Premier League club and another club, but PSV did not agree.”

Veerman though insists that he is not set on the Premier League and would quite like to experience other leagues, such as Serie A and La Liga.

“The Premier League is not necessarily a dream for me. I would very much like to play in Spain or Italy as well. That always appeals to me.

“Life there is also important to me. It’s nice to play football there [from what] I hear from all kinds of guys in the Dutch national team.”

The midfielder will have the chance to further enhance his reputation in the coming months with PSV involved in the Champions League league stage.

PSV are due to face Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Paris Saint-Germain, Girona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Brest, Red Star Belgrade and, finally, Slot’s Liverpool.