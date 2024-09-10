Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Gary Mabbutt has stressed that playing Rangers away is the most exciting match for Spurs this season in the Europa League.

The north Londoners finished fifth in the Premier League last season and they will be participating in this season’s Europa League.

Spurs will start their Europa League campaign at the end of this month against Qarabag, but they will face the likes of Rangers, Galatasaray and Serie A giants Roma in the league stage.

Mabbutt admitted that he likes the new format of the Europa League and stressed that Spurs have some very difficult match-ups.

However, he believes that playing against Philippe Clement’s Rangers is the ‘pick of the bunch’ for Spurs.

“I like the format and looking at the games we have got to play, are very very tough games”, the 63-year-old Spurs legend told UEFA about Tottenham’s Europa League matches.

“There are some very interesting trips for us.

“But of course, the pick of the bunch is going to be going up to Scotland to play Rangers.”

Rangers are currently sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership and they will host Tottenham at Ibrox in mid-December.