Former Leicester City star Liam Moore believes that manager Steve Cooper should sit down with his players and tell them that the need is to manage six points before the next international break.

The Foxes have not made a particularly bright start to their campaign back in the top-flight, managing just one point from their first three games.

Now that the team are enjoying a breather due to the international break, Moore believes that it will allow Leicester City manager Cooper the time to get his troops together and spend time on the training pitch.

Moore also believes that it is when the Leicester City manager should sit down with his team and tell them that they need to accumulate at least six points from their next four league games before the next international break.

“It is far too early for me. I think this international break has come at a good time”, Moore told the BBC’s When You’re Smiling podcast.

“It allows all of the troops to get together and spend time either on the training pitch or on international duty.

“I believe that after this international break finishes, Leicester’s season really starts. There will be hope to pick up a few points in the next block of four games.

“Six points or over would be an outstanding return from their next four fixtures. If you get four points from those four games, I think you have got to be pretty happy.

“I think you have got to play with the mindset that those points can come from anywhere.”

He stressed the importance of Leicester setting points targets from blocks of games, rather than writing off some matches.

“I’m all for setting goals, but I think it’s a bit of a waste of time to map out where you are going to get points or struggle – that sets a mindset and a culture.

“It is good to set goals, ideally I think the manager should sit the boys down, say we want six points before the next international break and tell them to go out and do it.”

Leicester City’s first match after the international break will be against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

They then will play Everton, Arsenal and Bournemouth in the league.