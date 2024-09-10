Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has claimed his national team Sweden have one of the best attacking line-ups in the world.

The 24-year-old winger made his first senior appearance for Sweden in 2019 and has been a regular name for his nation.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Swedish side have played against Estonia and Azerbaijan in the Nations League over the international break, scoring six goals in the process.

Kulusevski insisted that Sweden’s attack, consisting of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga and the Spurs man himself, is one of the best forward lines in the world.

“Incredible potential. Among the best in the whole world. That’s what I think”, Kulusevski told Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen about Sweden’s attack.

However, he also stressed that the whole team need to adapt to their attacking play which will set the tone for the forwards to deliver at the other end of the pitch.

“Then it is important that the whole team adapts to it. And that we deliver up there.

“That we score goals, assists and be the difference in every match.”

Kulusevski will be looking to link up with his national team-mates on Wednesday night when Sweden face Slovakia in a Nations League clash.