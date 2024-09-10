Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Mabbutt believes that Spurs could be a ‘force to be reckoned with’ this season.

Spurs backed boss Ange Postecoglou in the recent transfer window as they signed Dominic Solanke in a £65m package from Bournemouth, alongside the likes of Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert.

The north London outfit, however, have made a mixed start to the season as they have gathered four points from their first three league matches.

Spurs will be playing in this season’s Europa League as well and Mabbutt insisted that the squad is taking shape.

And the ex-Spurs defender stressed that his former side could become a ‘force to be reckoned with’ for the rest of the campaign.

“It is quite a tough group but I think it is a group we have got to go into with the belief that we can get through it”, the former Tottenham defender told UEFA, when asked about Spurs’ Europa League league stage draw.

“I think we have got the young players coming through now, a squad that is coming together, and this season I think we could be a force to be reckoned with.

“So, I am looking forward to all competitions.”

Spurs will be looking to kick start their season this weekend when they host their arch-rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.