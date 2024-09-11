Lazio boss Marco Baroni feels that Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has great potential and insists upon making a structure to benefit from his qualities.

The 24-year-old attacking full-back has been on the books of Arsenal since 2021 when they signed him from Benfica.

Mikel Arteta, though, did not see Tavares as a part of his plans and has been sent out on multiple loan spells away from the Emirates; this season he is on loan at Lazio.

Earlier this month he played in a 2-2 draw against AC Milan and provided both assists for his side.

Baroni feels it is no surprise that a player of Taveres’ ability has played for Arsenal and he stressed that he will do everything to accommodate him in his side’s system.

“Tavares is a boy with great potential. It’s no coincidence that he played for Arsenal. What is more, he is a player for whom we now have to create a path”, Baroni was quoted as saying by Zero Zero about the Gunners loanee.

“He played very well against AC Milan, we were expecting him because he arrived and had a small problem and stopped.

“He played his last game in February last year, so…

“He’s a player who has great potential.

“I’m convinced that we’re going to create the right fabric and structure so that he can give his best and emerge because he has incredible potential.”

Lazio will have to sign him at the end of the season if certain conditions are met and Tavares will be looking to prove his qualities in the rest of the campaign to have a permanent club after Arsenal.