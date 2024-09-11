Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Burnley have to improve their game in the final third and stressed that the meeting with Leeds United at the weekend will be an acid test for Scott Parker’s side.

Despite a flying start to the season, Burnley have only registered one point from the last two games in the Championship.

Now Parker will take his side Elland Road at the weekend to lock horns with Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, who are sitting in fourth place in the table.

Clarke believes that Leeds are favourites going into the game against Burnley as Parker’s side are full of new faces, yet click together and stated that their visit to Elland Road will be an acid test for the Clarets.

He pointed out that Burnley are currently ranked 17th in the Championship this season in terms of taking shots and stressed that they have to work on improving their game in the final third.

“I would make Leeds favourites here because Burnley are so new together, but they will come good”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Burnley have scored ten; their XG is 3.26, which shows that the definition is on the scale good. They actually ranked 17th for most shots taken in the Championship this season, so not brilliant if truth be told for Burnley.

“They need to be better going forward and I think they will be.

“But this is going to be an acid test at Elland Road.”

Leeds are undefeated in their last five meetings with Burnley and Parker’s side have a tough task on their hands to change that record this weekend.