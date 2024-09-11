Former Celtic star John Hartson believes that the Bhoys have found themselves in a ‘decent’ Champions League group and will have a better chance of going through.

The Bhoys have been drawn in the league phase with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund from Pot One, Club Brugge and Atalanta from Pot Two, Young Boys and Dinamo Zagreb from Pot Three and Slovan Bratislava and Aston Villa from Pot Four.

Giving his assessment of the teams the Scottish champions have been drawn with, Hartson, a former Celtic player, insisted that it is a decent group.

Given the fact that four of the eight matches Celtic are set to play in the league phase will be played at home, the chances will be even better, the 49-year-old feels.

“I think they have got a decent group. They have got [Slovan] Bratislava, RB Leipzig, Aston Villa. Villa, they finished fourth last season of course”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“But I think if you look at the fixtures and it’s over eight games as well and I just think that, listen I have said this every year in the other groups that they had.

“But I do feel that over the eight games, four at home – a strong Celtic are under the lights at Celtic Park with the crowd, I think they have a better chance.

“And I don’t think that the group is that strong.

“I am quite bullish and brave in saying that.”

Celtic’s first match of the new Champions League campaign will be against Slovan Bratislava on 18th September.