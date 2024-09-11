New Celtic signing Arne Engels has stressed his desire to repay the faith the Hoops have shown in him by paying a big amount to sign him.

Following drawn-out attempts to replace midfielder Matt O’Riley, the Bhoys finally managed to seal a deal for Augsburg midfielder Engels.

The deadline day move cost Brendan Rodgers’ side a club record £11m.

Acknowledging the huge amount the Scottish side paid for him, Engels insisted that his desire is to repay their trust.

Engels further took time to stress the need for him to have faith in himself rather than trusting others for that.

“It’s nice to see this and to experience it, and I also believe in myself because I think that’s even more important than other people believing in me”, Engels was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“But yeah, it’s a really nice feeling that you see they did everything to get you.

“They paid obviously a big amount for me and I want to return a lot for the club.”

Rodgers handed Engels his Celtic debut in the 3-0 win over Rangers before the break.

He came on as a second-half substitute and played 28 minutes at the heart of midfield at Celtic Park.

Engels will hope for more first-team action when domestic action returns against Hearts this weekend.