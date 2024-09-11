Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has expressed concern regarding Watford being light in the forward department and stated that the Hornets might struggle to find goals this season.

Tom Cleverley’s side brought in young forwards in the form of Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth and Mamadou Doumbia from Black Stars.

And Watford shocked their fan base by letting last season’s top scorer Mileta Rajovic leave on loan to join Danish side Brondby.

Clarke admitted that he was left baffled by the Hornets’ decision to let the Danish forward leave and believes that with Rajovic’s departure, Watford are left short in their forward department.

He pointed out that 21-year-old Jebbison, who arrived this summer, is still a young rookie in the Championship and expressed his fears that Watford might find themselves struggling to find goals with their current forward setup in their ongoing campaign.

“Watford would not mind having Coventry City’s forwards; I think that is where they are a little bit light, I do”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Vakoun Bayo, he kind of made a move to Udinese and then loaned straight back. It is trademark Watford move this but they have only really got Daniel Jebbison, who is really a rookie, isn’t he?

“He has played for a number of clubs; he is on loan from Bournemouth and that is kind of it and they let Mileta Rajovic go on loan to Brondby, which I find really surprising because he scored goals for them last season.

“I think he was their top scorer and scored on the opening day as well at Millwall, yet they loaned him to Brondby but have not really brought in anyone that I can see to replace him.

“Where Watford might trip up this season is goals.”

Watford suffered defeat at the hands of Sheffield United before the international break and all eyes will be on Hornets forwards to see whether they will be able to score regularly this season.