Former Rangers star Greg Stewart has identified what for him is the real reason why Steven Gerrard left the Gers for Aston Villa.

The Liverpool legend managed the Glasgow giants for three and a half seasons and won the Ibrox outfit the Scottish Premiership in the 2020/21 season.

In late 2021, Gerrard left the club for Premier League side Aston Villa and Stewart insists that the Liverpool legend handed over a side in good shape.

The former Rangers forward admitted that Gerrard wanted some particular players that season but the board did not approve those signings.

Stewart left Rangers in the summer of 2021 and he insisted that he thought the Gers would dominate Scottish football for a few more years, but due to a lack of backing from the board, Gerrard decided to leave the Scottish giants, he feels.

“When I left the club, I really thought they were set up to dominate for the next couple of years”, Stewart told the Daily Record.

“But obviously that summer the board didn’t give Steven those couple of quality players he wanted. That was the reason he decided to leave.

“But even after moving to Villa, he’d still left the club in a really good place.”

Gerrard is currently the coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq while Rangers have not been able to win the Scottish Premiership since he left them three years ago.