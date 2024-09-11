Ex-EFL striker Sam Parkin thinks that Charlton Athletic will not see a player they snapped up earlier this year stay at League One level for long, such is his quality.

Nathan Jones has substantially reshaped his Addicks squad since he took charge at the Valley, with aiming for promotion from League One the goal.

A player that Jones saw come through the door at roughly the same time as he did was defender Kayne Ramsey, who joined from Harrogate Town.

Ramsey has been a regular starter for Charlton this season and at the weekend he put in an impressive performance against Rotherham United.

Parkin thinks that Ramsey’s defensive qualities are excellent and he is capable of delivering eye-catching performances, but pointed out that the wing-back has to carry more goal threat going forward.

However, the former EFL star also stated that Ramsey, with his quality, will not be staying in League One for too long.

“As a wing-back, he has everything, but I just want to see a little bit more in the final third from him and Thierry Small on the opposite side”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“That was my one criticism, defensively immaculate, good skill, eye-catching performance, but in the final third, I want to see him get to the byline, delivering quality and probably be a bit more of a goal threat.

“He did have a header late on at the far post, Chuks Aneke has one as well, kind of putting in a little bit of pressure on Rotherham.

“That will be the one criticism; I just want to see a little bit more from him going forward.

“But I do not think this is going to be a lad hanging around very long in League One. It looks like he has far too much quality for that.”

Ramsey previously worked with Jones during their time at Southampton and the Addicks boss will be hoping that the wing-back will keep on delivering good performances throughout the season.