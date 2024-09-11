Former EFL striker Sam Parkin has admitted that he is an admirer of the talents of Crystal Palace youngster Owen Goodman.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper came through the academy ranks at Crystal Palace and last season impressed during a loan spell with Colchester United in League Two.

Crystal Palace decided to send Goodman on another loan this summer and agreed a deal with AFC Wimbledon.

Goodman has managed to quickly establish himself as a starter in the AFC Wimbledon line-up and has kept two clean sheets in his first four league games so far.

Parkin admitted that he is an admirer of the Crystal Palace loanee and revealed that Goodman last season made one of the best saves seen by him in his recent memory.

“I like the goalkeeper Owen Goodman, who is on loan from Crystal Palace”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“He made one of the best saves I have seen in my recent memory on loan at Colchester backend of last season.

“So I like him.”

The 20-year-old goalkeeper will be hoping to regularly feature for Wimbledon this season and impress Palace boss Oliver Glasner before he returns at the end of his loan spell.