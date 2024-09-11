Leeds United could have to deal with a late approach from a Turkish club for one of their players in the coming days.

The Elland Road outfit have lost a plethora of first-team players in the summer transfer window to several top-flight clubs, while others headed abroad.

The UK transfer window shut down last month but the Turkish window will remain open until Friday.

Turkish clubs are looking to recruit players from all over the world and now a Leeds player is on Galatasaray’s shortlist.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Leeds central defender Max Wober is the defender Galatasaray are now eyeing.

The Cimbom have secured Victor Osimhen for a season in Turkey and Wober is their next target as they want a left-sided centre-back.

Wober’s contract at Elland Road runs until 2027 but he has not played a single minute in the Championship this season.

With the window set to close soon in Turkey, if Galatasaray do make an approach it is likely to come imminently.

Galatasaray would be able to offer Wober regular game time which he is not guaranteed at Elland Road.