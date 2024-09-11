Former top flight boss Willem van Hanegem believes that one of Manchester United stars makes his national team ‘play football’ and benefits from playing with unselfish players.

Erik ten Hag has been watching closely over the international break and hoping his stars do not pick up injuries.

Following a comprehensive 3-0 loss against Liverpool before the international break, the pressure is on Manchester United to beat Southampton this weekend.

Ten Hag will hope that new boy Joshua Zirkzee is on song and he scored and assisted against Bosnia over the break.

Former top flight boss and Netherlands international Van Hanegem thinks that Zirkzee links up with Tijjani Reijnders a lot better as he is unselfish, unlike Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

“But the fact that Netherlands looked so fresh really had to do with this player [Zirkzee], who can make the team ‘play football’. He also works hard”, the Dutchman wrote in his Algemeen Dagblad column.

“And then he still has to click with his fellow players, you know.

“Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United is a selfish player. Tijjani Reijnders is not at all.

“He should have scored a few more goals, but he also played really well.”

Zirkzee was one of a number of signings for Manchester United in the summer window and he scored in the Red Devils’ league opener against Fulham last month.