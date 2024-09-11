Millwall boss Neil Harris has revealed that the Lions supremo James Berylson supported the Lions’ effort to sign Josh Coburn on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Lions from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough before the transfer window closed on a season-long loan.

Coburn was not a regular starter at Boro and Millwall wanted to secure his services on a permanent basis in the transfer window.

Michael Carrick’s side, though, rates Coburn highly and only approved a loan move for him and he switched to The Den on the deadline day.

Harris kept no secrets about his side’s desire to sign Coburn permanently and he also admitted that club chairman Berylson also showed his full support in that matter.

“We worked extremely hard over the summer with Boro to find the right agreement. It’s been well-publicised that we tried to sign Josh on a permanent deal”, Harris told the South London Press about the on-loan striker from Boro.

“We worked extremely hard on that and Jimmy was extremely supportive on that. It didn’t materialise and we understand Boro’s situation with that.

“Josh has come here on loan – it was a situation that suited all parties in the short term.”

Coburn scored on his Millwall debut against Sheffield Wednesday and will be looking to keep his pace when his side face Luton Town this weekend.