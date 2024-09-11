Ex-Rangers star Kris Boyd has insisted that even though the Gers have started the season shakily, he feels that they will be alright.

Philippe Clement’s side have registered seven points from their first four games and they are currently sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Their arch-rivals Celtic, though, have won all four of their matches and Boyd admitted that the Gers will not have an easy path this season as he expects the Bhoys to retain the title.

Boyd though is clear that he thinks ultimately Rangers ‘will be ok’ and their bigger and better squad will see second secured.

“I knew it was going to be a tough season, I didn’t think it would be as tough as this”, Boyd predicted in his Sky Sports Scottish Premiership predictions for the season.

“I still think they’ll have more than the rest but I don’t think it’s going to be as easy as it’s been over the last few years to get that second place.

“Once the season settles down a bit and players get up to match speed, they will be ok.

“Once injuries start to hit the smaller teams that’s when you see the bigger ones pull away.”

However, Boyd admitted that Clement’s side will not be able to stop Celtic from clinching the league title.

“Rangers will have more than enough to finish second but I don’t think they have enough to challenge Celtic.”

The Gers will be looking to register their third league win of the campaign when they face Dundee United this Sunday.