Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed out that Wolves youngster Nigel Lonwijk is part of a strong backline at Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old centre-back came through Wolves academy and spent the second half of last season with Wycombe Wanderers, where he made eleven outings while racking up two cautions.

This summer, Huddersfield were keen on signing the defender and agreed a deal with Wolves to sign Lonwijk on a season-long loan in late August.

Lonwijk made his debut in a game against Rotherham United before the international break, where he played as a left-sided centre-back in Michael Duff’s back three.

Clarke pointed out that the Wolves youngster is part of a good backline at Huddersfield and stressed that Lonwijk played a crucial role for Plymouth Argyle during their 2022/23 promotion season.

“They [Huddersfield] have a really good back three with Lees, Helick and Nigel Lonwijk, who they brought in”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

‘He was with Plymouth in the season when they got up.

“He was really good for them.

“He is playing at the moment on the left of the back three.”

Lonwijk will be determined to put in a good performance in Huddersfield’s defence this season to impress Wolves boss Gary O’Neil.