Ex-Championship attacker Sam Parkin has backed Leeds United’s summer transfer move as having found the right replacement for Crysencio Summerville in new boy Manor Solomon.

Summerville, who was one of Leeds’ standout performers last season, left the club this summer to join Premier League outfit West Ham United.

After Summerville’s departure, to strengthen their left wing department, Leeds signed winger Solomon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Parkin believes that Leeds have made a good decision by going after Solomon’s signature to replace Summerville and pointed out that the Spurs star carries the same tendency of the Dutch winger of cutting inside from the left hand channel to have an attempt at the opposition goal.

The former Championship star also added that Solomon is a very good player with a low centre of gravity and believes that he is a good signing for the Whites.

“If you are going to replace Summerville with anyone, maybe that’s already plying their trade in this country, Solomon is right up there”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I mean, he has the signature move that they lost from Summerville, chopping in from the left hand side and bending it.

“He has a low centre of gravity; he looks like a really good player.

“I have covered him actually on the international stage a couple of times; he is a very, very good player, so that is a great get for them.”

Solomon made his debut against Hull City before the international break and laid on an assist in their 2-0 win over the Tigers.