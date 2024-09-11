Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri has the potential to be an excellent League One signing for Lincoln City.

The 19-year-old centre forward is a product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy and last season scored four times in his 23 appearances.

This summer Cadamarteri joined League One side Lincoln City on a season-long loan to continue his development.

Parkin indicated that Lincoln, being a side who lack a goal threat, could benefit from a player of Cadamarteri’s talents.

He also added that the Owls youngster has the potential to become an excellent signing for the Imps this season and stressed that Cadamarteri is a player to keep an eye on throughout the campaign.

“One signing I want to flag is Bailey Cadamarteri, in terms of a League One signing, he could be excellent”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I think Lincoln are a side we primarily talked about the absence of a killer threat, maybe or a really good array of options.

“They had obviously Joe Taylor on loan last year; Freddie Draper is there as well, but Ben House and Makama [Jovon] i think is a young lad that came through the academy of Lincoln, they have those two leading the line, so Bailey Cadamarteri, I think League One level, is definitely someone to keep an eye out for this season.”

Cadamarteri made his league debut for Lincoln against Stevenage by coming off the bench and he will hope to get more chances to make an impact under Michael Skubala.