Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Stoke City star Million Manhoef needs to stay fit throughout the season for Steven Schumacher’s side to have a better campaign than last season.

Stoke signed the 22-year-old winger from Dutch side Vitesse in the winter transfer window and he quickly managed to establish himself as an integral part of the Potters starting line-up.

Manhoef has begun the ongoing campaign in a brilliant manner, scoring three goals while laying on one assist in all competitions so far.

Clarke believes that Manhoef is a player with a lot of promise and pointed out that no other player in the Championship has more shots from ball carrying than the Dutch star this season.

Stoke experienced a disastrous campaign last season and Clarke is of the view that the Potters’ campaign will be dependent on Manhoef staying fit.

“For me, this is a kid who is showing that he has a lot of promise in English football”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“I don’t think anyone in the division has more shots from ball carrying than Million Manhoef.

“The other two that are level with him are Gus Hamer, we know all about him at Sheffield [United], Patrick Roberts, a really exciting player at Sunderland.

“He loves to carry the ball and fire off his shots, so he is someone to definitely keep an eye on Million Manhoef.

“I think if Stoke are going to have an improved season this year, he needs to stay fit because he will make things happen for them.”

Manhoef has been capped by the Netherlands up to Under-21 level and will be keen to further his international ambitions by turning in good displays with Stoke.