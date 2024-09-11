Former Premier League star Paul Merson believes that new Tottenham Hotspur signing Dominic Solanke will have to get used to being under the microscope in north London.

The London-based side captured the 26-year-old from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth, spending up to a potential £65m to get a deal done.

He played 90 minutes under Ange Postecoglou before picking up an ankle injury, which has kept him out of Tottenham’s last two games.

Giving his assessment on the signing, Merson insisted that Solanke is a good piece of business, but will need to become accustomed to being under the microscope if he misses a few good chances.

“Dominic Solanke is a good signing and takes Tottenham to another level”, Merson wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“What he’s got to get used to is if you miss a few good chances then you’re under the microscope.”

The pressure was not so much when Solanke was at Bournemouth, Merson stressed.

“With no disrespect, when you’re playing for Bournemouth and you miss three chances, there are no headlines about it.

“He’ll have to get used to being at a big club and putting his chances away.”

Solanke could be back in action for Tottenham in the north London derby against Arsenal this weekend after Posetcoglou took a cautious approach in not fielding him against Newcastle United.