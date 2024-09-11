Adrian Clarke has pointed out that West Ham United loanee Callum Marshall has already registered his name on the scoresheet for Huddersfield Town, but stressed that the youngster is still a rookie.

The 19-year-old centre forward joined West Ham from Linfield and after impressing for the Hammers youth side, joined West Bromwich Albion on loan in the second half of last season.

In the summer, West Ham agreed to a loan move for Marshall with Huddersfield to aid his development.

Since his arrival, Marshall has scored twice for Huddersfield in his five outings in all competitions, which Clarke admits is a good sign for the young forward.

However, Clarke pointed out that the West Ham starlet is still a rookie, indicating that Huddersfield cannot rely on Marshall all the time.

“They have got youngster Callum Marshall on loan from West Ham, who has scored already, which is good for him”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“But he is a rookie at that level.”

Marshall is highly rated by the West Ham coaching staff and he will be hoping to learn and improve under Michael Duff this season.