Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has warned his side about their next opponents Bristol City, who he feels are a well-coached side that have spent a lot of money on new signings over the last two or three seasons.

The Riversiders are yet to lose a match in the Championship, having won two and drawn two of their opening four matches.

Now as Blackburn prepare to return to action following the international break, they have Liam Manning’s Bristol City in front of them, a side that are nine places below Eustace’s team.

Giving his assessment of the Robins, Eustace put focus on his Bristol City counterpart, whose coaching skills were put up for particular praise.

“They’re coached very well”, Eustace said at a press conference.

On the signings the Robins have made over the last few years Eustace added: “They’ve recruited very well and have spent a lot of money over the last two or three seasons.

“They’re a very young squad but have a lot of experience in that squad as well.”

Eustace is still relatively new to the Blackburn team having taken over only in February this year.

His team finished 19th last season, narrowly avoiding the drop to the third tier.