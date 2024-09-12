One of Crystal Palace’s out on loan stars feels the home ground he is now playing at has a crazy atmosphere that is incredibly loud.

Palace sent a number of players out on loan stints over the course of the summer as they look to see them develop.

Eyes from Crystal Palace will be on the Championship, where top talents are now plying their trade.

Amongst them is midfielder David Ozoh, who has been sent to Derby County for the season, and he is already impressed by the Rams.

Ozoh feels that the atmosphere at Pride Park is ‘crazy’ and seriously ‘loud’, while Derby want to make it a fortress.

When asked about the atmosphere at Pride Park, Ozoh told Rams TV: “So good, it is crazy! It is loud as well.

“When I am playing, I can hear the fans chanting, but it is good; we are trying to make it a fortress.

“We are trying to make it as hard for any team to come in and I think we have done a pretty good job two wins out of two.”

Derby have won two of their home games so far in the league and at the weekend they will welcome Cardiff City to Pride Park.