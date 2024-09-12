Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that there is a big question mark regarding the availability of Galatasaray linked star Maximillian Wober for the game against Burnley.

The 26-year-old Austrian defender has fallen down the pecking order under Farke and he has yet to make an appearance for Leeds this season.

Wober is on Galatasaray’s radar, however Leeds are unlikely to want to lose him given they cannot sign a replacement.

Farke revealed that Wober has picked up a meniscus injury while being away on international duty and pointed out that the defender will be a big question mark for their next game against Burnley.

The Leeds boss also added that Wober has not trained since returning from his international duty and stated that they will make a late call on his situation.

“There is a big question mark behind Max Wober because he returned back with a knee problem in his meniscus”, Farke said in a press conference.

“He was not able to train so far; that is also the reason he missed the second game with Austria.

“So late decision with him, I think there is a big question mark behind his availability.”

Wober was on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach last season and is unlikely to be happy with not playing regular football at Elland Road should Farke continue to prefer other options.