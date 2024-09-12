Everton boss Sean Dyche feels that Tim Iroegbunam’s switch from Aston Villa went under the radar and he insisted that the midfielder has done well.

The Toffees had a major change in their midfield plans this summer as Amadou Onana left the club for Aston Villa.

The Toffees spent only a fraction of the Onana fee to purchase 21-year-old English midfielder Iroegbunam from the Birmingham outfit.

Dyche admits that the young midfielder has quite a lot to improve still but he put in good performances in pre-season and knows where he has to kick on.

The Everton boss also feels that Iroegbunam’s capture did not get the attention it deserved.

“Tim has come from the other way, sort of one under the radar really”, Dyche told a press conference when he was asked about Onana’s departure and Iroegbunam’s arrival.

“He has done well in pre-season, he is still learning, he has still got the nuts and bolts to improve upon.

“Which we spoke to him about, he understands that.

“But generally, he has done well.”

Dyche has shown his faith in Iroegbunam as he has started him in all three league matches, but now he will need to compete with Lyon loan star Orel Mangala, who joined the Toffees on transfer deadline day.