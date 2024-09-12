A warning has been issued about one of the stars Aston Villa brought in this summer by a former Premier League manager.

Villa boss Unai Emery made a number of summer signings with Champions League football on the agenda, with the likes of Jaden Philogene, Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley and Ian Maatsen all arriving at Villa Park.

Belgian international Onana joined the Villans from fellow Premier League club Everton on a £50m deal.

The midfielder has already scored two goals in three matches at his new club, but Allardyce insisted that he started very well at his previous club as well.

The former Everton boss feels that Onana ‘drifted away’ after a good start at Goodison Park, but he believes that Aston Villa have signed a good player.

However, he is not ready to mark him as one of the best signings from the summer transfer window as Allardyce wants to see Onana keep his good form going throughout the campaign.

“Onana, from Everton to Villa, I think that is a good buy”, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football about the Villans’ midfielder.

“He started well. But he started well at Everton and drifted away.

“So, I will hold my reservation on that, whether he can consistently perform to that level throughout the season.”

Onana will be looking to put in another important performance when he faces his former team Everton this Saturday.