Arsenal have been warned that if they become too emotional in the north London derby then that will play into Tottenham Hotspur’s hands.

The Gunners are hoping to again mount a title challenge this season and have an early obstacle to navigate with a trip to rivals Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou’s transfer activity was limited in the summer, but he did bring in a powerful striker in the shape of Dominic Solanke.

Spurs will try to derail Arsenal’s positive early start and former Premier League star Nedum Onuoha believes the Gunners must keep their emotions in check.

He warned that if Arsenal become too emotional in the derby clash then that is only going to play into Tottenham’s hands.

“In the north London derby, every player has to be able to handle the emotion”, he wrote in his BBC column.

“Those players that have played in it before will need to step up.

“For example, Jorginho and Thomas Partey have been at the club long enough to know the value of these games.”

Onuoha then later added: “The crowd will be up for it and will try to make the atmosphere as hostile as possible.

“If you get too emotional in this game then it will play more into Tottenham’s hands than Arsenal’s.”

The last three meetings between the two clubs have all ended without a player having been sent off.