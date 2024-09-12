Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness believes that Arsenal got a good deal for Raheem Sterling, disclosing what he has heard.

The Gunners made a very late move on deadline day to sign Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

The loan did not involve any obligation to buy, while Souness confirmed that his understanding is the Pensioners will pay more than 50 per cent of the England international’s overall salary.

Giving his opinion on the move, the ex-Premier League boss pointed towards the fact that the Gunners got Sterling for almost nothing, which makes the move even more beneficial for them.

“They are getting him for next to nothing, they didn’t pay a fee, this is my understanding”, Souness said on the Up Front show.

“And they are not paying anywhere near 50 per cent of his salary.”

Sterling is yet to kick a ball this season with his move happening after Enzo Maresca refused to give him the chance to play for Chelsea.

He watched Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break but will hope to play when the Gunners play Tottenham this weekend.