Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has revealed what the capacity of Elland Road should be following a planned expansion.

The Whites have been keen to revamp Elland Road for some time and want to bring the ground’s facilities further up to date, while also increasing the quality of corporate seats available.

Over 20,000 people are on a waiting list to get a season ticket at Elland Road and with the slow churn rate every season, the bulk will need to hold on for the stadium expansion to have the chance to secure one.

Currently, Elland Road has a capacity of just under 38,000 and Kinnear has now revealed what the capacity is likely to look like once the expansion has been completed.

Confirming that a project team is in place to drive the expansion, Kinnear told the Square Ball: “That team is now meeting two or three times a week with a view to submitting the planning application.

“There’s going to be an announcement very shortly about that.

“Within that, you’ll get a degree of granularity in the plans around stadium capacity.

“I think at the moment it looks like it’s going to be 53,000.

“That’s the most economic number.

“Within that you will also get a sense of the broad split, which hasn’t been decided yet, between GA (General Admission seats) and hospitality.

“There will be a significant GA increase, but there will also be an increase in premium seats as well.”

Leeds are regularly selling out Elland Road and will be confident of doing so with an expanded stadium, although whether that would be the case if they are not in the Premier League is open to question.