Hibernian new boy Dwight Gayle has been dubbed a top finisher by a Newcastle United following journalist after his move to Easter Road was announced.

Gayle, now 34 years old, was a free agent after his departure from Derby County and was looking for a new challenge.

Hibs have been keen to add an extra attacker to the ranks and have now landed Gayle on a one-year deal.

Dwight Gayle x Hit It pic.twitter.com/vlm2CQNNRV — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) September 12, 2024

Gayle had a memorable spell at Newcastle United between 2016 and 2022 and Newcastle journalist Miles Starforth was quick to have his say on the striker when the deal was confirmed, with three words to tell Hibs what they are getting.

He wrote on X: “What a finisher.”

And added: “Good luck to Dwight Gayle at Hibs.”

The move to Scotland gives Gayle his first chance to play his football outside of England.

He played in the Premier League for seven seasons and Hibs will hope Gayle can quickly adapt to the demands of the Scottish game as they look for him to score goals regularly.