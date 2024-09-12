Daniel Farke pointed out that Leeds United new boy Isaac Schmidt lacks experience of playing in the top five leagues in Europe and stated that he is not expected to get straight into the team.

Leeds were keen on strengthening the left-back position this summer and on the final day of the transfer window, they brought in Schmidt.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Swiss side St. Gallen and has yet to make his debut for Leeds.

Farke revealed that Schmidt is a player who is eager to fight for the shirt and believes that due to his age, his game still has room to develop.

Despite praising the player, Farke also pointed out Schmidt’s lack of experience at the top level of European football and added that he is not expected to get straight into Leeds’ team.

“Great guy, a bit like I mention also about all our new signings”, Farke said at a press conference.

“I think still at a really good age because he is more likely still on his way up the hill in his career.

“Great mentality, also desperate to play for the shirt, desperate to play for us, great character, so really nice guy and really nice team-mate.

“I think the lads love him already but also you have to keep a bit in mind; so far he has not played in one of the top five leagues in Europe so it is a different scenario to play, like in a different country also in this physical league.

“I made the point clear that the Premier League for me is the best in the world, but the Championship is the toughest due to the load of the game and physicality.

“We will give him time to adapt to this. We also have some proper options in the full-back position, where his best position is.

“It’s not like he comes straight into the team and cuts the league into pieces, but he is an important squad player.

“We will bring him to the door, we will work with him, we will try to lift his potential to make the best potential player out of him, and then it’s up to him to grab it with both hands.”

Leeds are set to play against Burnley at the weekend and all eyes will be on Farke to see whether Schmidt will be on his matchday squad for that game.