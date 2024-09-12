Steve Evans has urged his Rotherham United side to beat Burton Albion this weekend to set themselves up to play ‘Real Birmingham’.

Birmingham City have splashed unprecedented amounts for a League One club, headlined by the £12m to £15m signing of attacker Jay Stansfield from Fulham.

Expectations at St Andrew’s are sky high, but Rotherham also have their own promotion ambitions under Evans.

The Millers have just had games against Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic, while this weekend they face Burton.

And Evans is keen for a good result against Burton to set his side up to face who he is calling Real Birmingham.

“They are dangerous opponents, but they are also opponents who give us an opportunity to build on a brilliant day against Huddersfield, not a brilliant day, but a good day at Charlton which we outplayed the opponents for periods and should have won the game”, Evans told the BBC.

“Now we get an opportunity to set ourselves up, win a game, a positive result on Saturday and then Rotherham United against Real Birmingham a week on Saturday has a great ring to it.”



Birmingham have so far collected ten points from their opening four League One games, while Rotherham have five fewer points and have played a game more.

The two last met in the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign and both games ended 0-0.